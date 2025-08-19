Taz To Miss AEW Dynamite & AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

Don’t expect to tune in to AEW Dynamite or AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London this week to hear “The Human Suplex Machine.”

Because you won’t.

Taz took to X today to announce that he will be missing the AEW Dynamite show this week, as well as the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view this weekend.

“I will be off this week, a combo of doctors appointments/imaging test on a couple of future surgeries, some R&R & most importantly my new knee does not cooperate to well with very long flights at the moment,” Taz wrote via X. “Hope you all enjoy AEW Dynamite & ForbiddenDoor!”

