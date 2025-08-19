Taz To Miss AEW Dynamite & AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

Don’t expect to tune in to AEW Dynamite or AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London this week to hear “The Human Suplex Machine.”
Because you won’t.
Taz took to X today to announce that he will be missing the AEW Dynamite show this week, as well as the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view this weekend.
“I will be off this week, a combo of doctors appointments/imaging test on a couple of future surgeries, some R&R & most importantly my new knee does not cooperate to well with very long flights at the moment,” Taz wrote via X. “Hope you all enjoy AEW Dynamite & ForbiddenDoor!”
Join us here this week for live AEW Dynamite and Forbidden Door results.
I will be off this week, a combo of doctors appointments/imaging test on a couple of future surgeries, some R&R & most importantly my new knee does not cooperate to well w/very long flights at the moment.
Hope u all enjoy #AEWDynamite & #ForbiddenDoor !
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 19, 2025