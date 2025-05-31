Ace Austin Set To Compete At 2025 RevPro British J Cup Tournament

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Ace Austin has officially confirmed that he has completed his commitments with TNA Wrestling and is now a free agent.

Shortly after the announcement, Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) revealed that Austin will be competing in this year’s British J Cup tournament, set to take place on Saturday, June 14th, at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, England.

Austin joins a growing field of top talent in the tournament, which currently includes Adam Priest, Chris Ridgeway, and several more names yet to be announced.