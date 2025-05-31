Ace Austin Set To Compete At 2025 RevPro British J Cup Tournament

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Ace Austin has officially confirmed that he has completed his commitments with TNA Wrestling and is now a free agent.
Shortly after the announcement, Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) revealed that Austin will be competing in this year’s British J Cup tournament, set to take place on Saturday, June 14th, at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, England.
Austin joins a growing field of top talent in the tournament, which currently includes Adam Priest, Chris Ridgeway, and several more names yet to be announced.
🚨 British J Cup 2025
📅Saturday June 14th
📍Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage
🔥ACE AUSTIN IS ENTRANT #3
🎟️https://t.co/MUGfsFmlI9 pic.twitter.com/wu8dsGUNEH
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) May 30, 2025