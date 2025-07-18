TNA Confirms AJ Styles’ Return At Slammiversary 2025

TNA Wrestling issued the following announcement:

Yes, the PHENOMENAL news is true: “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles will be at Slammiversary from TNA Wrestling on Sunday, July 20th at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva tweeted that Slammiversary will be PHENOMENAL, drawing immediate worldwide speculation that one of the greatest TNA stars of all-time will return to the company he called home for more than a decade. After another PHENOMENAL hint Thursday during the broadcast of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, on AXS TV, Silva ended the speculation.

AJ Styles will be part of Slammiversary on Sunday, which many wrestling insiders are predicting will be the biggest TNA show, especially after Silva shared on social media, “We’re moving the stage back to accommodate more fans.”