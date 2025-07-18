Report: WWE’s Original Plans For Seth Rollins At SummerSlam 2025

Following his match against LA Knight on the July 12th edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, speculation has swirled about the status of Seth Rollins, who was seen clutching his knee after a post-match BFT. While some fans questioned whether the injury was real, new backstage reports clarify that it was part of a planned angle — with major SummerSlam implications.

The Original Plan: Cash-In Surprise In Punk vs. GUNTHER Match

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the injury was scripted to temporarily write Rollins off television, setting up a shock return at SummerSlam 2025, where he would cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase during the World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and GUNTHER.

“We do know now from multiple people that the plan was to do an injury angle on this show and have Rollins leave and then he would shockingly return at SummerSlam in the Gunther vs. CM Punk match and cash the briefcase in and win the title with the idea that he and Paul Heyman outsmarted everyone,” Meltzer stated.

However, the secrecy surrounding the angle may have backfired. Meltzer noted that too many people within WWE were kept in the dark, which led to suspicion and leaks once internal staff realized they’d been worked.

“The problem is that by working so many people in the company, the scenario that I would have expected they’d have been able to keep under wraps ended up getting out, since people soon figured out they had been worked and started to investigate.”

Despite the leak, Meltzer believes WWE is still likely to move forward with the original plan. However, with the element of surprise somewhat diminished, there’s a chance the company could second-guess the decision or make late adjustments to keep fans guessing.

SummerSlam takes place on August 2nd and 3rd, and the build-up continues to heat up. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates as the story develops.