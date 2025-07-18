Paul Heyman Addresses Seth Rollins Injury Talk

After LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins on the July 12, 2025 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, questions quickly emerged about the legitimacy of Rollins’ apparent knee injury. As previously reported, the injury was believed to be part of a larger storyline to set up a surprise Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam. Now, Paul Heyman has addressed the situation publicly — and, as expected, didn’t hold back.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Heyman offered his trademark blend of sarcasm and sharp insight when asked about Rollins and his Money in the Bank contract.

“Seth Rollins has until next June to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. If his leg fell off in the ring, they would reattach it and he’d heal by next June. So until we’re crashing into that deadline, I don’t really see the big deal… I also kind of chuckle on the inside about how big of a deal was being made.”

Heyman then shifted the conversation toward WWE’s evolving approach to injuries, explaining how the current era is more supportive of long-term performer health.

“Pro wrestling was behind the times for many years. And you know the whole thing was if you get hurt, if you don’t work, you don’t get paid. So if you got hurt, you try to cover it up. I think it is a far more compassionate look for the longevity of the performer that we do have these protocols in place.”

“I think the protocol in place on Saturday… enabled Seth Rollins to get out of the ring with whatever injury he sustained, instead of further aggravating that injury and making it 10 times worse.”

Rollins’ briefcase status continues to be one of the most watched storylines heading into WWE SummerSlam 2025, taking place on August 2nd and 3rd. As previously reported by PWMania.com, Rollins is rumored to return and cash in during the GUNTHER vs. CM Punk match, turning the championship bout into an even bigger spectacle.

Stay tuned for continued updates as more details emerge.