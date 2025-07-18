Brie Bella Opens Up About Missing WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella recently addressed her absence from this year’s WWE Evolution Premium Live Event, speaking candidly on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast. While fans across the globe were disappointed not to see both Bella Twins at the landmark event, Brie revealed she shared those same emotions — but also expressed acceptance with where she’s at in life.

“I was yearning to be in Atlanta, to either watch live or I would have loved to have been in a match or been part of something,” Brie said. “At the same time, where I’m at in my life, you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Everything is meant to be. Instead of trying to fight what you feel should be, enjoy what is.”

Brie added that she was overwhelmed by the love from the Bella Army, many of whom reached out disappointed by her absence.

“There were so many Bella Army people hitting me up, ‘I’m so bummed you’re not there.’ I am, too, but it’s Nikki’s time. Fingers crossed, I would love to come one day. If that will ever happen. If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t. That’s fine.”

Nikki Bella, who was part of the Evolution 2025 event in a special on-screen role, opened up about how different the experience felt without her sister by her side.

“I miss you. I’m getting lonely in the hotel rooms. Everyone wants you back. The Bella Twins are stronger than just Fearless Nikki. When we are a duo, we make magic happen.”

Whether or not the duo will reunite on WWE television remains to be seen, but both sisters continue to express love for their fans — and for each other — as they navigate their lives both in and out of the ring.

