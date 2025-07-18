Backstage News On WWE’s Future Main Event Scene

A new backstage report has revealed WWE’s long-term strategy for its top-tier main event scene, highlighting three rising stars who are being positioned as the future faces of the company.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials have identified Rhea Ripley, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker as the three superstars being “groomed” for future main event success.

“The idea right now is to groom Ripley, Fatu and Breakker to be the people to be with [current top stars] and eventually in those spots,” Meltzer reported.

Ripley is viewed as the “obvious long-term face” of WWE’s women’s division. She is currently set to compete for the Women’s World Championship in a triple threat match at SummerSlam, and her growing popularity and dominant presence continue to make her one of the most prominent figures in WWE today.

Jacob Fatu, the newest Bloodline defector, has quickly become a top babyface and a major part of SmackDown’s marquee storyline. His heated rivalry with Solo Sikoa and the remaining Bloodline faction has cemented his spot as a main-event player to watch.

Over on Raw, Bron Breakker is emerging as a dominant force under the mentorship of Paul Heyman. Now involved in a major storyline with the returning Roman Reigns, Breakker is being groomed as a key player in the company’s future, with the potential to become a franchise name in the coming years.

As WWE continues to build toward the next generation of superstars, all eyes are on Ripley, Fatu, and Breakker to lead the charge. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued updates on their rise and the evolving WWE main event landscape.