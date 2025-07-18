Karrion Kross Addresses Online Rumors About Not Taking Back Bumps

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently joined Foundation Radio for a candid interview, reflecting on his 2025 career resurgence, fan-driven momentum, and evolution as a performer. In a standout moment, Kross confirmed that the “We Want Kross” movement played a direct role in securing his recent Premium Live Event match against Sami Zayn.

Kross said he first noticed a seismic shift in fan perception following a match earlier this year with AJ Styles.

“I felt it coming after the match with AJ this year,” Kross explained. “The way people were receiving me felt very different.”

He cited the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a compelling appearance on the Sam Roberts Podcast as additional catalysts for the groundswell of support.

But it was his surprise inclusion at Night of Champions that solidified the impact of fan advocacy.

“The people—fans all over the world—are the reason I was on Night of Champions,” Kross revealed. “This wasn’t a long-term plan. I was told about it last minute. I want people to know: they made that happen.”

Kross encouraged fans to remain vocal, adding:

“It’s being heard. Not just by me, but by everybody. If you feel strongly about something—stay loud. It absolutely makes a difference.”

Kross admitted that part of his resurgence came from a deliberate pivot in character direction.

“They wanted that quiet, dark, stoic guy for a long time,” he said. “But that only works when you’re running everybody over. There’s nothing scary about Michael Myers if you can walk up and kick him in the nuts.”

Now, he’s embracing a more layered, entertaining presence: “I changed my cadence… I leaned into something that lets people connect a little more without losing the edge.”

Kross also shut down recent online rumors suggesting he was refusing to take back bumps—calling the reports “hilarious.”

“People pay good money and give their time to watch this show,” Kross said. “I’m not going to turn it into a joke for some weird online subculture. I’m a professional—I’d never do that.”

Speaking on his Night of Champions opponent Sami Zayn, Kross offered both praise and a pointed critique.

“He’s one of the best professional wrestlers of the last three generations,” Kross said. “It was a privilege to be in the ring with him.”

However, Kross didn’t hold back when questioning Zayn’s authenticity:

“But he’s not a good guy… It really bothers me when people can tread through this business and collect opportunities while not being authentic. I find it really vile.”

In contrast, Kross had high praise for John Cena, who recently embraced a heel persona on WWE programming.

“Everything people are watching now—I saw coming,” he said. “And I’m glad he’s being honest about who he is, unlike Sami.”

Kross is also branching out into new creative territory. His upcoming memoir, “Life Is Fighting,” drops on August 5.

“It’s for a kid like me—who didn’t have a book like this growing up,” Kross shared. “It’s raw, darkly funny, and very honest.”

Additionally, Kross stars in an independent short film titled Blue Evening, which was recently named an official selection at the Burbank Film Festival.

As his in-ring and off-screen journeys evolve, Karrion Kross continues to be one of WWE’s most compelling stories of 2025 — and one that fans, by his own admission, have played a massive role in writing.

