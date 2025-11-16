Zack Ryder Reacts To WWE Return, Triple H Offers Praise

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured a surprise return by Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona), who faced LA Knight in a First Round Match of The Last Time Is Now Tournament, but unfortunately came up short.

Following his appearance, Ryder took to his Twitter (X) account to express how much the return meant to him after being away from WWE for over five years.

He wrote, “I cannot express in words what last night meant to me, but if I had to try… Don’t Quit… Alwayz Ready… Thank You… WOO! WOO! WOO! @WWE”

Ryder also acknowledged the praise he has received since his return and thanked fans for their ongoing support, saying, “I’m the Internet Champ… But I can’t even read the amount of posts about last night. Thank you all so much. Without you, none of this happens.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque then shared a message on Twitter (X), stating, “You never know who might show up in The Last Time Is Now Tournament. It’s all about opportunity, and @TheMattCardona proved that tonight. #SmackDown.” Along with his message, Ryder received the iconic “Triple H points to you” backstage photo.

