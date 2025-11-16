Photos: AJ Styles Makes A Surprise Appearance At Southern Honor Wrestling Event

Southern Honor Wrestling recently held an event in Canton, Georgia, where WWE World Tag Team Champion AJ Styles, a Georgia native, made a surprise appearance.

Photos from the event show Styles inside a steel cage after the main event, proudly holding the promotion’s title belt.

This appearance followed Alexander Lev’s victory in the main event, where he won the promotion’s main title by using the Styles Clash.

Southern Honor Wrestling wrote, “THANK YOU to our amazing fans for making #SHWStillHere7 an absolutely unforgettable show! We say it all the time… It’s all about moments. Last night, we experienced numerous incredible moments that will go down in SHW history forever! Let’s just say, it was simply… PHENOMENAL!”

Styles won the World Tag Team Titles alongside Dragon Lee earlier this month on an episode of WWE RAW.

As reported previously, Styles has announced plans to retire from in-ring competition later next year.

