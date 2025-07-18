The Godfather Knew Something Was Wrong With The Undertaker After His Streak Ended

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather has offered rare insight into one of the most jaw-dropping moments in WWE history—the end of The Undertaker’s iconic undefeated WrestleMania streak.

Appearing on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather shared his emotional reaction to witnessing his close friend lose to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, and the genuine concern he felt afterward for the man behind the character.

As a member of the legendary backstage faction Bone Street Krew (BSK), The Godfather—real name Charles Wright—has been one of The Undertaker’s closest allies for decades. But despite their deep connection, the two rarely discussed in-ring matters.

“It didn’t break my heart, but I was surprised Taker lost to Brock in the way that he did,” The Godfather admitted. “Because I was with him that day… we don’t talk about wrestling. So I never knew he was going to drop it.”

He continued, explaining their friendship had always been rooted in real-life conversations beyond the squared circle.

“The funny thing about me and him, we talked about everything in the world—but not wrestling. We’ve been through so much together—kids, marriage, money, life problems. We got more to talk about than wrestling.”

Like most fans in attendance on April 6, 2014, The Godfather was stunned when Lesnar pinned The Undertaker, ending the historic 21-0 streak at WrestleMania.

But that shock turned into worry the very next day.

“I didn’t see him till the next day, and I was leaving for the airport… and I’m like, ‘Taker, you alright?’ He goes, ‘No… I’m going to the hospital,’” Wright recalled. “He wasn’t there. I know him real well—he just wasn’t there.”

According to The Godfather, The Undertaker had suffered a serious concussion during the match.

“He got a really bad concussion in that match,” he revealed. “And he don’t, like, even remember the whole match. He don’t even remember it.”

The Undertaker’s loss to Brock Lesnar remains one of the most controversial and unforgettable moments in WWE history. While he would continue to perform at several more WrestleManias, including matches against Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, and AJ Styles, the mystique of the streak was never recaptured.

The Undertaker officially retired in 2020 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022, closing the final chapter on a storied career that spanned over three decades.

