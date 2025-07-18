Karrion Kross Reveals Darker Creative Pitches Have Been Rejected By WWE

WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has opened up about his creative struggles in WWE, revealing in a new interview that he feels confused about the long-term direction of his character and that several of his most intense creative pitches have been turned down by management.

Speaking with 10 Count Media, the former NXT Champion expressed his desire to take his villainous persona to a more disturbing level but noted that those concepts have consistently been shut down over the last three years.

“I would take things further. I would take things way further,” Kross said. “I’ve suggested to take things further over the last three years—to be the most vile character anyone has ever seen as a villain. But they have not played out that way… I’ve had ideas that will probably be in the book since they never came to fruition that I’ll tell people about that would shock people. Really nasty, scary, bad guy heel stuff.”

With his darker visions off the table, Kross has had to adjust his mindset.

“My mind has shifted away from getting nuclear heat because I haven’t really been permitted to get that,” he admitted. “So at the very least, it’s World Wrestling Entertainment. I’ve got to entertain these people. I’ve got to make sure that they’re leaving with a smile on their face.”

Kross added that while he’s happy to be featured regularly, the lack of clarity around his long-term role has left him creatively uncertain.

Despite these frustrations, Kross and Scarlett have remained a consistent presence on Friday Night SmackDown. He was recently seen trying to play mind games with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and top contender Cody Rhodes, ahead of their highly anticipated contract signing on tonight’s SmackDown episode.

