Ric Flair Cancels Atlanta Comic Con Appearance Due To Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has announced that he will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Atlanta Comic Con, citing “personal and health related issues” in a public statement released Friday via his official social media channels.

The convention, a major event for pop culture fans in the Southeast, had promoted Flair as one of its marquee guests for Saturday, with scheduled meet-and-greet opportunities and autograph sessions. Flair’s sudden withdrawal has sparked concern among fans, especially in light of his ongoing health battles.

“I Am Not Going To Be At The @ATL_CC Tomorrow Because Of Personal And Health Related Issues,” Flair wrote. “Thank You So Much For Understanding & For All The Appreciation! I Look Forward To Seeing You At A Future Signing.”

The 76-year-old “Nature Boy” has endured a long list of serious health scares in recent years. In June 2025, Flair revealed in an exclusive with PEOPLE magazine that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in three years and would soon begin treatment. Later that same month, he posted an emotional message asking fans for prayers ahead of a new surgery.

This battle is the latest in a string of life-threatening issues Flair has faced. In August 2017, he was placed in a medically induced coma due to a bowel obstruction, suffered kidney failure, and underwent emergency surgery. Doctors gave him a slim chance of survival, but he made a miraculous recovery—one that required the insertion of a pacemaker.

Flair signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling in November 2023, aligning himself with Sting and Darby Allin during the build to Sting’s retirement match. He played a physical role in the storyline, including confrontations with The Young Bucks. Flair most recently appeared on AEW television during the May 14, 2025, episode of Collision, which featured a tribute segment for Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

As of this writing, AEW has not released a statement regarding Flair’s current condition. It remains unclear whether his health status will affect future appearances with the company.

PWMania.com sends its best wishes to Ric Flair for a full and speedy recovery.