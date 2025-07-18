Buff Bagwell Shares Powerful Video Detailing Leg Amputation Decision

As previously reported, former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell underwent a planned above-the-knee leg amputation on Friday, July 18. In a raw and emotional video posted to his YouTube channel just 12 hours before the procedure, Bagwell opened up about the difficult five-year journey that led to this life-altering moment—one marked by trauma, addiction, and ultimately, recovery.

“Today, we are 12 hours away from being at the hospital,” Bagwell began in the heartfelt video, joined by his fiancée Stacy. “We gotta be at the hospital at 7:45 tomorrow morning to do an AKA, which is above the knee amputation. This has been a five-year-long journey of trying to save my leg.”

The journey began in August 2020, when Bagwell was in a devastating car accident that left him with a crushed right patellar tendon after crashing through a brick building. This injury led to nearly 40 surgeries, including a complicated “flap surgery” that resulted in dangerous infections and a seven-week hospital stay involving 21 separate operations.

“That led me into the deepest, darkest addiction I’ve ever been in,” Bagwell admitted. “Drinking was really never my drug of choice, but it became drinking… I was constantly drinking.”

The physical and emotional toll pushed Bagwell into isolation and depression. But instead of spiraling further, he reached a turning point. With help from Diamond Dallas Page, he entered recovery—and as of August 27, 2025, he will celebrate three years of sobriety.

“All of a sudden, there was something I couldn’t fix. So I fixed it by fixing my life,” Bagwell shared. “What cost me my leg got me sobriety.”

Bagwell revealed the daily suffering he endured in silence. For two years, Stacy had to help him with simple tasks like putting on socks and shoes. He even admitted to sleeping with his shoe on just to avoid the pain of removing it.

Ultimately, doctors gave him only a 20% chance of saving the leg after additional surgeries. Instead, Bagwell chose amputation—a decision he now sees as a gateway to freedom and a new beginning.

“I’ve learned that this is going to give me a second chance at life. If just 5% of what I’m seeing is real, I’ll be in the best shape I’ve been in 20 years… I’ll be able to eat at restaurants with my leg under the table. I’ll be able to go to church and movies without my leg being out in the aisle.”

While nervous, Bagwell made peace with the choice.

“I fought the fight. I looked down and I can say, I tried. Hey buddy, I tried. It’s time to go.”

The video has received praise from fans and peers alike for its honesty and inspiration. Bagwell continues to be a beloved figure in the wrestling community and has been vocal about his journey through addiction and recovery, often in collaboration with DDP Yoga.

As Bagwell prepares for the next chapter in his life—with a prosthetic and renewed hope—his courage and message of perseverance are sure to resonate with many.