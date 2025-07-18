Report: “Blood vs. Blood” Steel Cage Match Planned For WWE SummerSlam

A high-stakes grudge match is reportedly in the works for WWE SummerSlam, as tensions within the Anoa’i family are set to explode in a “Blood vs Blood” Steel Cage Match between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

The match, first hinted at by TC WrestleVotes, is expected to be a centerpiece of this year’s SummerSlam event and will mark the first one-on-one clash between the two Bloodline cousins. The feud has been steadily escalating over recent weeks on Friday Night SmackDown.

We are told the plan for SummerSlam is “Blood vs Blood” – Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu inside a Steel Cage. @TCwrestlevotes with the initial tease, @Cory_Hays407 with the news of the cage. 🤝 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 18, 2025

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, WWE’s plan is for the bout to take place inside a Steel Cage, a stipulation designed to keep outside interference at bay. With no involvement from other Bloodline members or Jey Uso, the cage is set to provide a decisive battleground to determine the true heir to the Bloodline throne.

The storyline has captivated fans as Jacob Fatu has rejected Solo Sikoa’s leadership and sided with Jey Uso, adding fuel to the ongoing internal war. Their confrontation at SummerSlam promises to be one of the most emotionally charged and hard-hitting matches of the night.

With both Fatu and members of Sikoa’s new Bloodline faction scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, fans can expect more fireworks as this family feud barrels toward its climactic showdown at SummerSlam.