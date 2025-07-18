Jim Ross Believes We Haven’t Seen The Last Of Goldberg

Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Goldberg’s retirement match against GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, expressing both praise and skepticism about whether the bout truly marked the end of the Hall of Famer’s in-ring career.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross complimented the match and post-match tribute in Goldberg’s hometown of Atlanta, noting that the presentation maintained Goldberg’s aura while achieving its intended purpose.

“Sounds like he’s done, and if he was, that’s not a bad thing. He’s not a spring chicken. I thought they came out of that match pretty well unscathed, and they did a nice job of maintaining Goldberg’s legacy… I wasn’t disappointed in it at all. I thought they did a fine job… I like Bill. I’m a big Bill Goldberg fan as a man and as a talent.”

Ross downplayed any criticism of the match and felt the outcome protected both Goldberg and elevated GUNTHER, calling it a successful booking effort.

Despite the emotional sendoff, Ross isn’t convinced this was Goldberg’s final match. He suggested that with the right storyline and opponent, Goldberg could make a return in the future.

“I think somewhere down the road… I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Goldberg. I think if he was booked correctly and not overexposed… You dress that match up with the right opponent. Billy could be certainly back in the hunt… He’s proven that he draws. He’s a very unique talent.”

Ross also noted Goldberg’s evolution into a more studious fan of the business, which he believes adds value to any future appearances.

“He’s developed into more of a wrestling fan and a student of the game… He delivered. He did what he’s supposed to do. The bottom line was, you know, protect Goldberg and get Gunther over. And they accomplished both those things.”

Following the match, Goldberg did an interview with Ariel Helwani, expressing dissatisfaction with the way WWE handled his retirement, describing it as “a little less than to be desired.” The comments have fueled speculation that the former WCW Champion may not be done just yet—and could be eyeing one last run outside WWE.

