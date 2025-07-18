WWE Reveals New Live Events For Fall 2025

WWE issued the following:
WWE® ANNOUNCES 11 NEW RAW & SMACKDOWN DATES ACROSS THE U.S.
Tickets On Sale Friday, July 25 at 10am Local in Each Market
Presale Access Begins Wednesday, July 23 at 10am Local
July 18, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local.
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make his final appearance in Chicago when SmackDown returns to Allstate Arena on Friday, September 5, followed by a return to his home state of Massachusetts when Raw takes place at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield on Monday, September 15.
Fans can now register to be the first to receive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.
Friday, September 5
Chicago, Illinois
SmackDown
Allstate Arena
Ticketmaster
Monday, September 8
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
RAW
Fiserv Forum
Ticketmaster
Friday, September 12
Norfolk, Virginia
SmackDown
Scope Arena
Ticketmaster
Monday, September 15
Springfield, Massachusetts
RAW
Mass Mutual Center
MassMutualCenter.com
Monday, September 29
Raleigh, North Carolina
RAW
Lenovo Center
Ticketmaster
Friday, October 3
Cincinnati, Ohio
SmackDown
Heritage Bank Center
Ticketmaster
Monday, October 6
Dallas, Texas
RAW
American Airlines Center
Ticketmaster
Friday, October 17
San Jose, California
SmackDown
SAP Center
Ticketmaster
Monday, October 20
Sacramento, California
RAW
Golden 1 Center
Ticketmaster
Friday, October 24
Tempe, Arizona
SmackDown
Mullet Arena
Ticketmaster
Friday, November 24
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
RAW
Paycom Center
Ticketmaster
About WWE
WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.