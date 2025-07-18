WWE Reveals New Live Events For Fall 2025

WWE issued the following:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 11 NEW RAW & SMACKDOWN DATES ACROSS THE U.S.

Tickets On Sale Friday, July 25 at 10am Local in Each Market

Presale Access Begins Wednesday, July 23 at 10am Local

July 18, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make his final appearance in Chicago when SmackDown returns to Allstate Arena on Friday, September 5, followed by a return to his home state of Massachusetts when Raw takes place at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield on Monday, September 15.

Fans can now register to be the first to receive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

Friday, September 5

Chicago, Illinois

SmackDown

Allstate Arena

Ticketmaster

Monday, September 8

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

RAW

Fiserv Forum

Ticketmaster

Friday, September 12

Norfolk, Virginia

SmackDown

Scope Arena

Ticketmaster

Monday, September 15

Springfield, Massachusetts

RAW

Mass Mutual Center

MassMutualCenter.com

Monday, September 29

Raleigh, North Carolina

RAW

Lenovo Center

Ticketmaster

Friday, October 3

Cincinnati, Ohio

SmackDown

Heritage Bank Center

Ticketmaster

Monday, October 6

Dallas, Texas

RAW

American Airlines Center

Ticketmaster

Friday, October 17

San Jose, California

SmackDown

SAP Center

Ticketmaster

Monday, October 20

Sacramento, California

RAW

Golden 1 Center

Ticketmaster

Friday, October 24

Tempe, Arizona

SmackDown

Mullet Arena

Ticketmaster

Friday, November 24

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

RAW

Paycom Center

Ticketmaster

