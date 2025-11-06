New Title Match Just Announced For NXT Gold Rush In NYC On 11/18

The NXT Gold Rush card just got a little bit deeper.

WWE announced the addition of a new title tilt for the annual special themed episode of NXT on The CW Network, which emanates from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 18.

AAA Mixed Tag-Team Champions Ethan Page and Chelsea Green will defend their newly won titles against the team of Joe Hendry and Thea Hail.

Previously announced for the 11/18 special NXT Gold Rush show are the following matches:

* WWE Speed Women’s Title: Zaria vs. Fallon Henley or Skylar Raye

* TNA Knockouts Title: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee

* NXT Women’s North American Title: Blake Monroe (c) vs. Sol Ruca (If Ruca is medically cleared by 11/18)

