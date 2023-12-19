Ace Steel On Younger AEW Talents Not Picking The Brains Of Tully Blanchard Or Arn Anderson

Former AEW star Ace Steel recently spoke with Rip Rogers on a number of topics including having a conversation with wrestling legend Tully Blanchard about the late great Harley Race.

Steel said, “You know what’s funny? Not that he’s going to remember, because I was a producer, I went right up to him when I got to know him face to face a little, same with Arn, I know Arn much better, but I just started talking to Tully about Harley [Harley Race] because I spent a lot of time with Harley. Many years. I’m always fascinated to hear about what Harley was like back in the day. I have a version of Harley that I know, but the Harley that walked into the dressing room in the 70s and 80s, I want to know about that Harley. Tully was like, ‘I never worked Harley, but I reffed a match of his with Dory [Dory Funk].”

He also talked about why wouldn’t the younger AEW talents want to pick the brains of Blanchard or Anderson.

“I’d go up to Arn and ask him…why wouldn’t I talk to Arn Anderson about producing a match? The dude produced for 20+ years after he retired. ‘Hey Arn, I got four minutes, what do I do here? I’m thinking this.’ You’d be ridiculous not to. That’s still my opinion. Higher learning. Why wouldn’t you just go and ask a question, because you’re too good? P**s on that.”

