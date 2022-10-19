Ace Steel Released From AEW

The investigation into the fight that took place backstage at AEW All Out one month ago after the event has produced some new information.

Today, Dave Meltzer shared the news that the company has released Ace Steel from the company. Steel is a close friend of CM Punk and has worked as a producer in the past. Reportedly, Steel was one of the parties involved in the altercation and was the one who threw the chair that struck Nick Jackson in the face.

Meltzer said, “He was officially released yesterday. That is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks. He was released and there’s a lot of other stuff going on but it’s just stuff going on. There’s nothing else really to it but he was released yesterday.”

There was speculation on Steel possibly being released based on a tweet he made last week.

Currently, there is no information available about the outcome of the conflict for the other individuals who were involved. All sides have remained quiet until now.

In the case of Punk, since he is injured, it is likely that he will not return to television until he has fully recovered from his injury if he continues to work for the company.

