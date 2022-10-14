Ace Steel Fuels Speculation on His AEW Status, Backstage Latest on the All Out Fight Fallout

AEW Producer Ace Steel fueled speculation this week by posting a clip of Aretha Franklin singing her “Think (Freedom)” song from the 1980 film The Blues Brothers.

Steel posted the video to his personal Twitter account, but you can view it below. Steel may have been let go by AEW as a result of the backstage altercation at All Out, which pitted Steel and his good friend CM Punk against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Wrestling Observer Radio reported this week that Punk, Steel, Omega, and The Bucks have yet to hear anything from AEW regarding their suspensions and possible departures. It was also noted that everyone is still paid while on suspension, which amounts to a substantial amount each week for those who are not working.

The report also stated that at least one individual involved in the altercation who is not one of the five people still suspended has yet to be interviewed for the third-party investigation, and there may be others who need to be questioned.

According to reports, the majority of those involved are frustrated because they want to return to work. It had previously been reported that threats of legal action had put a stop to everything. It was observed that none of the people involved are permitted to speak on the subject, but numerous do want to and are unsure if they will ever be.

It was also stated that as of mid-week, there was no reality to anyone being fired or being told they would not be returning. Steel’s aforementioned tweet was posted in the middle of the week. The persons involved have also not been given a schedule for when things might be completed.