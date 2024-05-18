WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Tony Khan Should To Be In Revenge Storyline Against The Elite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he thinks AEW President Tony Khan should be involved in the storyline when The Elite gets their comeuppance.

Ray said, “Tony Khan’s revenge is important to this story.” “You can’t just allow the heels to do what they did to Tony Khan without Tony Khan getting back at the EVPs and at Jack Perry. If you just have the babyfaces go over, you have ruined your opportunity to build up to a moment.”

“I’ve told you the story of Dixie Carter. And don’t kid yourselves, this is right out of the Dixie Carter playbook. Done very quickly, and hopefully they’ll slow it down. I stated when I gave the idea about [sending] Dixie [through a table], this will be a minimum of a six month story that will culminate at an exact time, on an exact day, at an exact moment, and it will generate you an exact rating. And exactly as I said, happened. Tony Khan’s revenge has to be built to an exact day and exact time.”

