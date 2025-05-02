Mercedes Moné Launches $99.99/Month “Text Buddies” Fan Service

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné is offering a new and unique way for her most loyal supporters to connect with her — via direct text messaging.

Announced on her official website, MercedesMone.com, the service is being marketed as a private, one-on-one communication experience with the reigning champion. Dubbed the “Text Buddies” program, fans can sign up to receive Moné’s personal number for direct and exclusive interactions.

“My super fans have always been my super friends. Now, like friends, they can text me directly and privately,” Moné wrote. “I’m so excited to finally be able to connect this way. Sign up and text me now!”

The service is priced at $99.99 per month and includes:

Exclusive access to Mercedes Moné via her private number

One-on-One texting

Personal and Private interactions

Spots are limited to ensure exclusivity

The announcement also emphasizes that availability is extremely limited, encouraging fans not to wait if they wish to secure a spot.

This bold initiative follows Moné’s return to professional wrestling earlier this year and her ongoing dominant run as AEW TBS Champion. Known for her deep connection with fans and trendsetting presence in both wrestling and pop culture, this latest offering continues to position Moné as one of the most innovative and engaging stars in the industry.

For more updates on Mercedes Moné and AEW news, stay tuned to PWMania.com.