New Championship Clash Confirmed For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London

Another title bout has been added to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London card this weekend.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite from Glasgow, the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament saw Brody King and Bandido (Brodido) battle FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to a time-limit draw.

Following the result, it was confirmed that AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate will now defend the gold in a Triple Threat match against both Brodido and FTR at Forbidden Door.

