AEW Announces Change To Featured Match At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London

A major change has been made to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London card.

On this week’s Dynamite taping in Glasgow, Tony Schiavone sat down with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Cage admitted the two aren’t exactly on the same page, but said they’re “at least writing in the same book,” noting their alliance is more about necessity than friendship.

Nick Wayne then appeared and revealed he’s dealing with a broken foot, though he still claimed he was a step ahead of Cage. Moments later, Luchasaurus made a surprise return, attacking both Copeland and Cage.

Excalibur later confirmed that at Forbidden Door: London this Sunday, Luchasaurus will team with Kip Sabian to face Copeland and Cage.

Join us here on 8/24 for live Forbidden Door: London coverage.