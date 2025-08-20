ESPN Quietly Removes AEW Section Ahead Of New WWE Partnership

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a significant change on ESPN’s official website that could signal a shift in the ongoing WWE–AEW rivalry. Under the “Professional Wrestling” category on ESPN.com, the section previously offering direct coverage of both WWE and AEW now only features WWE. Clicking on the former AEW link brings up a “page not found” error.

The timing of this update is notable, as WWE’s recently announced partnership with ESPN is set to kick off next month.

Starting September 20, WWE’s Premium Live Events will stream exclusively on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer platform, debuting with Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. That show will air the same night as AEW’s All Out, continuing WWE’s aggressive scheduling against its rival’s biggest pay-per-views.

For much of 2025, WWE and parent company TKO Group Holdings have leaned into counter-programming. NXT Battleground ran against AEW’s Double or Nothing, and NXT Heatwave went head-to-head with Forbidden Door. Wrestlepalooza marks the latest—and arguably boldest—example of this strategy.

Neither ESPN nor AEW has issued a statement on the removal of AEW content, but the move strongly suggests ESPN is fully aligning with WWE as the new partnership rolls out. With AEW no longer spotlighted on ESPN’s site, fans are already speculating that this is just the first visible sign of how the WWE–ESPN relationship could reshape wrestling coverage going forward.

PWMania.com will keep you updated as more details develop.