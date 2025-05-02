AEW Star Now A Free Agent

Another talent has officially exited All Elite Wrestling, as EJ Nduka is now a free agent following the expiration of his AEW contract.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Nduka’s deal with the company recently expired, and the two sides have opted to part ways.

Nduka—who previously competed under a WWE developmental contract on the NXT brand—joined AEW in early 2023 after a solid run in Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he quickly built a name as an imposing, athletic powerhouse.

While his time on AEW’s primary television platforms was limited, Nduka transitioned into a regular role with Ring of Honor (ROH), the Tony Khan-owned sister brand. There, he found success as part of the tag team “LeeJ” alongside Lee Johnson.

With his contract now concluded, Nduka is officially available for independent bookings and opportunities with other wrestling promotions. His mix of size, charisma, and athleticism is expected to draw attention across the industry.

