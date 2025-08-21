Samoa Joe Says Twisted Metal Role Made Him More Emotive In The Ring

AEW World Trios Champion and The Opps member Samoa Joe spoke with The Sportster about various topics, including how his role as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal has helped him improve his in-ring performance.

Joe said, “I mean, a tremendous amount, I think. Being forced, especially with the Sweet Tooth mask, which is very, very not inclined to show a lot of emotion just by its nature.”

He continued, “Yeah, just in the practice of being that character, your body language and how you express yourself can’t help it improve. And yeah, I’ve definitely noticed myself being a little bit more emotive in the ring whenever I do things.”