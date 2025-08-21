Nigel McGuinness Discusses Forbidden Door, Self-Doubt, And His Wrestling Comeback

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for “Undisputed” about various topics.

He discussed challenging Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. McGuinness also credited AEW President Tony Khan for providing him with this title opportunity, allowing him to live out his dreams.

McGuinness said, “I’ve dealt with the disappointment, the regret, and the failure. A decade ago, never once did I dream that I’d ever have any sort of opportunity like this. I thought this ship had sailed and my career was over. If it weren’t for Tony Khan, none of it would have happened. I owe Tony and this company so, so much. This is the opportunity to live out my dreams.”

On facing Zack Sabre Jr.:

“I’m wrestling this respected, world-renowned heavyweight champion. I get to test my wits against the greatest technical wrestler of all time, and it’s not Bryan Danielson. It is Zack Sabre Jr. He is one of the very few handful of guys that made his name in his own style. To reach the levels he has, I’m amazed. He’s the top man in Japan.”

On entering the AEW Casino Gauntlet Match at Wembley Stadium in London:

“It was an authentic, genuine moment. To be on that sort of stage, surrounded by that sort of talent, and get that sort of reaction, that’s nothing short of a dream come true.”

On overcoming self-doubt:

“There is always self-doubt. It’s not about the cardio–it’s about the nerves, especially on a stage like this in London. But I can’t wait to hear the crowd. I know my whole story is against the odds. This is my shot. If I can have the O2 Arena behind me screaming my name, then anything is possible.”