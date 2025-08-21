Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (8/23/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will face Paragon (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) in a tag team match. “The Best Wrestler Alive,” Platinum Max Caster, will issue his 5-minute open challenge for the title of best wrestler.

Hiromu Takahashi and Sky Flight (Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin) will compete against Don Callis Family (Hechicero, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, Rocky “Azúcar” Romero, and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer) in an 8-man tag team match.

Additionally, Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha,” Konosuke Takeshita, will face The Conglomeration’s “The Stone Pitbull,” Tomohiro Ishii, in a singles match.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results. Full AEW Collision spoilers are available at this link.