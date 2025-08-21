Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV

Following the Wednesday night episode of Dynamite leading up to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, the company announced an updated lineup for the event.

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against MJF, with the stipulation that the title can change hands via disqualification (DQ) or count-out.

Previously announced matches for the event include IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defending his title against Nigel McGuinness. Additionally, The Golden Lovers (“The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and “The Golden Star” Kota Ibushi), along with Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay, will face The Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

Furthermore, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher will defend his title against “The Ticking Time Bomb” Hiromu Takahashi.

In another match, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will take on Kip Sabian and Killswitch in a tag team match.

In another highly anticipated matchup, Kazuchika Okada, the AEW Unified Champion and member of the Don Callis Family, will defend his title against Swerve Strickland. Additionally, the AEW Women’s World Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm, will put her title on the line against the ROH Women’s World Champion, “The Fallen Goddess” Athena.

Furthermore, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Hurt Syndicate—comprised of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin—will defend their titles in a three-way match against Brodido, which includes Brody King from Hounds of Hell and ROH World Champion Bandido, and FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood.

Finally, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will defend her title in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, Bozilla, and Persephone.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 24th, at The O2 Arena in London, England.