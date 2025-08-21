Backstage Update On Jamie Hayter’s Injury Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter has not been medically cleared to compete in the ring. She was last seen on Dynamite following her match at Double or Nothing.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on the latest edition of the Fightful Weekly Q&A podcast, Hayter remains sidelined due to an injury.

AEW had hoped she would not be out of action for this long, and Hayter herself had hoped to return to the ring by now, especially with this weekend’s Forbidden Door taking place in her home country of England.

Previous reports indicated that Hayter’s injury resulted in changes to the plans for last month’s All In: Texas pay-per-view event.

Hayter was initially scheduled to be part of the build-up to the event, but those plans had to be altered due to her extended absence.

AEW also reportedly hoped to feature Hayter in the debut of Thekla, but due to her injury, she has been unable to participate longer than initially anticipated.