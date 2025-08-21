Mercedes Moné Set For Title vs. Title Match At RevPro Global Wars UK

RevPro has announced that Undisputed British Women’s Champion and AEW star Mercedes Moné will face Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Champion Emersyn Jayne in a Title vs. Title Match at their 13th anniversary event on August 22nd, as part of Global Wars UK, taking place at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

Additionally, it was announced that Moné will compete on the second night of the event as well. She will team up with Kanji and Dani Luna to take on Alex Windsor, Safire Reed, and Nina Samuels.

Moné has held her champion title for over 200 days, while Jayne has been champion since February of last year.

