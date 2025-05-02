Backstage News On Mercedes Moné’s Creative Control In AEW And NJPW

According to Fightful Select, despite ongoing speculation, sources have indicated that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné does not have creative control in either AEW or NJPW.

A source familiar with both companies stated that Moné has never refused to lose a match, nor has such a situation been presented to her. While both promotions initially intended to give her a major push, sources suggest that her perceived creative control is more reflective of her own perspective than contractual authority.

One source added that during her NJPW match against Willow Nightingale, Moné actually requested a change to the finish—opting to lose—after realizing she had sustained a serious injury. The match ultimately led to Nightingale becoming the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.