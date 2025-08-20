WWE Hall Of Famer Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Triple H’s Physique

This past week, photos of a shirtless Paul “Triple H” Levesque circulated online, sparking criticism and body-shaming remarks from some fans.

On the latest episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL fired back, defending Triple H and blasting those who mocked him.

“The guy’s worth a freaking fortune. I think he’s doing a hell of a job. And he’s on a yacht in Greece, and the only thing you can say is, ‘Oh, you know, as a 50-year-old guy, he doesn’t look like he did when he was 20.’ Really, you dipsh*t. Would you trade with him? Would you trade him for the bank account and the yacht, for his position? I think nearly everybody would. And don’t forget to go to your high school reunion this year and look at all the people around you and see how normal people look. And don’t forget to look in the mirror yourself, you bunch of fat bastards.”

JBL also reminded fans of Triple H’s serious health struggles in recent years, stressing that his focus is on enjoying life, not fitting a certain image.

“He had a heart attack, he almost died. He’s lucky to not be in a freaking casket right now, buried somewhere. And he’s on a yacht in Greece living his life with his beautiful wife. I mean, yeah—really? Boy, he’s got it rough. I’m so happy that you guys are on your little internet, in your little mommy’s basement, while you’re eating Cheerios for breakfast.”

Triple H, now WWE’s Chief Content Officer, has been credited with ushering in a new era of WWE creative since taking over the role in 2022.

Check out the full podcast below: