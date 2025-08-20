WWE Announces Addition Of Featured Match At Clash In Paris On 8/31

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to X on Wednesday to announce a new match for the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris show.

Confirmed for the August 31 special event in Paris, France is Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed.

Previously advertised for the 8/31 show is John Cena vs. Logan Paul, a Good ‘Ol Fashioned Donnybrook with Rusev vs. Sheamus, as well as WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk.

Join us here on 8/31 for live WWE Clash In Paris results.