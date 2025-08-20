Cody Rhodes Says “Huge Chapter” Of His Career Prevents Him From Writing A Book

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed he is open to writing a book about his career, but feels unable to tell the full story at this time, as he believes a “huge chapter” of his life remains “locked behind a wall.”

Speaking with Becky Lynch on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Rhodes was asked if he would ever consider writing a book.

He confirmed the interest is there, but explained his hesitation. “I would love to write a book, but an entire huge chapter is locked behind a wall,” Rhodes admitted. “Everything I say these days when it comes to that is somehow, I’m rewriting history, I’m remembering it wrong, even though the receipts are literally on social media… every time I say anything, it’s the wrong thing to say.”

While Rhodes did not directly mention All Elite Wrestling, it is clear the “huge chapter” he was referring to is his time as a founder and Executive Vice President of AEW before his surprising departure in 2022.

He has previously spoken about his exit in other interviews, but has always maintained that the full story has yet to be told. “It hurts my heart because I’d love to tell the story,” Rhodes continued. “I just have to wait for somebody else to tell the story and hopefully they include me in it. It’s an odd situation, but I would love to write a book.”

Rhodes is fresh off a successful title defense against John Cena at SummerSlam and is now embroiled in a heated feud with Drew McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown.

Check out the complete show below: