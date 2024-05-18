AEW Star Files To Trademark His In-Ring Name

AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo filed to trademark his in-ring name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on May 15th for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

Penta signed with All Elite Wrestling back in 2019 and has since won the AEW World Trios Championship with his brother Rey Fénix and PAC once as well as the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Fénix one time.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”