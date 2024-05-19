FTW Title Eliminator Triple-Threat Bout Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A three-way title eliminator has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision on Saturday night, which was a taped show from Portland, OR., three qualifying matches took place to fill three spots for a triple-threat title eliminator to determine the first challenger for FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho.

On the 5/18 episode of AEW Collision in Portland,

HOOK defeated Johnny TV, Katsuyori Shibata beat Rocky Romero and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith bested Boulder to fill the three spots for the bout.

With their victories, HOOK vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith will now take place during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite next Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 8/7c on TBS.

Make sure to join us here on 5/22 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.