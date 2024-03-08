Ace Steel Wants To See A CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Dream Match

Former AEW star and CM Punk’s close friend Ace Steel recently appeared on an episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he wants to see a Punk vs. Steve Austin dream match.

Steel said, “I don’t care if it’s SummerSlam, whatever it is, whatever PPV they want to run. It’s obviously a ‘Mania main event for certain, but I would love to see that match. I don’t care what anyone says, it’ll be hot, it’ll be a hot brawl, it’ll be a hot match.”

He also talked about how he and Punk are fans of The Texas Rattlesnake.

“I’m such a fan of Stunning Steve Austin, his matches with Ricky Steamboat, and so is Punk. We used to just watch those religiously. To see those two lock horns it’s obviously a long, long time coming, and I think it can still be done.”

You can check out Steel’s comments in the video below.