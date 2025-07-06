Backstage News On CM Punk’s Apology In Saudi Arabia Being Planned

CM Punk has sparked discussion following his public apology during the WWE Night of Champions Kickoff show on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The moment came as Punk addressed his past controversial 2019 tweet aimed at The Miz, which included a strong jab at WWE’s Saudi partnership. At the time, Punk wrote, “Go suck a blood money-covered dk in Saudi Arabia, you fing dork.”*

During the kickoff show, Punk directly apologized to a fan and to the people of Saudi Arabia, a move that raised eyebrows due to the weight of his original remarks.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer clarified that Punk’s apology was not spontaneous but pre-planned. According to Meltzer, Punk intended to go to Saudi Arabia specifically to apologize, and the move was coordinated with WWE, TKO, and Saudi officials.

“He was going there to apologize,” Meltzer explained. “The impression that they had, that I was given, is that everyone—Saudi Arabia, TKO, CM Punk—they’re all on board, and this is just what we gotta do.”

Meltzer noted that WWE believes the apology reflected positively on Punk and contributed to the narrative that he has grown as a person. Punk’s on-stage comments suggested he had moved past his frustration with The Miz and never truly meant to insult Saudi Arabia.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque echoed this sentiment during the post-show media availability, praising Punk’s maturity and stating that the company is committed to portraying him in this evolved light.

“That’s the message they want—that he’s grown up and not a hothead anymore,” Meltzer added. “His message was that he was mad at The Miz over something, and he didn’t really mean it about Saudi Arabia.”

