Tony Khan Addresses WWE’s Counter-Programming Ahead Of AEW All In: Texas

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with WFAA about various topics, including WWE’s counter-programming strategies against AEW. This is particularly relevant for next weekend, as AEW will hold its All In: Texas event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, while WWE will host NXT’s Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.

Khan said, “Well, I think we’re going to put on a great event, and we have to focus on putting on the best event we can with the best wrestlers in the world. So that’s a lot of fun. So we’re going to have a great show next Saturday afternoon, and we’re very focused on what AEW is doing, and AEW fans, and I think that’s served us really well.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)