Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Chris Jericho’s WWE Return Rumors, New PLE Pricing, More

After a short break, the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is back on PWMania.com with a jam-packed episode!

Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent cover a wide range of hot topics in the wrestling world, including:

Chris Jericho possibly returning to WWE

Naomi relinquishing the World Championship and what it means for the division

WWE’s new Premium Live Event pricing and fan reaction

And plenty more from across the wrestling landscape!

Plus, with fantasy football season right around the corner, the crew switches gears and gets creative, picking their MVPs, Sleepers, and Busts for the rest of the 2025 wrestling year.

