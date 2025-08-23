Former WWE Star Believes His Release Was Mishandled

Former WWE star Odyssey Jones has broken his silence on his 2024 release from the company, which came shortly after domestic violence allegations surfaced.

Jones last competed on the August 19, 2024, episode of Monday Night Raw before being removed from WWE’s official roster page.

Speaking on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, Jones admitted that he believes WWE mishandled the situation, but also said that the ordeal forced him to grow personally and spiritually.

Jones said, “100 percent. First thing, before I say anything, I thank God that it happened this way because this whole thing… it made me grow as a man, I grew more confident, I grew closer to Christ. I got to a low point and got to build up the right way. But yeah, I think they mishandled it. Even when I talked to them about the situation, when they called me and first told me, I laughed on the phone, because I know what happened… I won’t dive too deep into it. I won’t drop names or anything. At the end of the day, it was a woman upset I was making moves without her.”

He went on to explain that the allegations came from someone he had prior issues with, claiming that she did not attend court hearings or respond to summons. “It was really just a hurt person trying to hurt someone one more time, when they had a chance and kind of stab me in the back and run away with it so to speak,” Jones said.

Despite the backlash and the toll it took on him, Jones believes the experience has given him new perspective. “Last August was a rollercoaster. The debut, the three weeks, to get released. I wake up one day, was trending to a half a million people calling me a wife beater and that I should burn in hell… and they don’t even know what’s going on. I had a day that was just so bad. I was so defeated,” he admitted.

Jones revealed that the release ultimately pushed him toward chasing a new dream, wrestling in Japan. “What really, truly pushed me — and this is why I thank God for this moment — was getting released… The cream always rises to the top. I think the talent will show. Let’s see what happens.”