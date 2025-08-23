WWE NXT Heatwave Card, Start Time, How To Watch

WWE Heatwave 2025 is set to take place this Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. Featuring some of the hottest rivalries and championship bouts from WWE’s NXT brand, Heatwave promises to deliver a night of high-energy action.
Date, Time & Venue
Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025
Venue: Lowell Memorial Auditorium — Lowell, Massachusetts, USA
Event Type: NXT Exclusive Special Event
NXT Heatwave 2025 Start Times
|Region / Time Zone
|Date
|Local Time
|US Pacific (PT)
|Sun, Aug 24, 2025
|5:00 PM
|US Central (CT)
|Sun, Aug 24, 2025
|7:00 PM
|US Eastern (ET)
|Sun, Aug 24, 2025
|8:00 PM
|UK (BST)
|Mon, Aug 25, 2025
|1:00 AM
|Europe (CET)
|Mon, Aug 25, 2025
|2:00 AM
|Arabia (AST)
|Mon, Aug 25, 2025
|4:00 AM
|India (IST)
|Mon, Aug 25, 2025
|6:30 AM
|China (CST)
|Mon, Aug 25, 2025
|9:00 AM
|Japan (JST)
|Mon, Aug 25, 2025
|10:00 AM
|Australia (AEDT)
|Mon, Aug 25, 2025
|12:00 PM
How to Watch
Fans can watch NXT Heatwave 2025 streaming live on the WWE Network (international) and on Peacock in the United States. The event is scheduled for a 2-hour runtime.
Full Match Card
NXT Championship
Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans
NXT Tag Team Championship
Hank & Tank (c) vs. DarkState (two members TBD)
TNA Knockouts World Championship – Triple Threat Match
Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance
Singles Match
Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe
#1 Contender’s Match – NXT Women’s Championship (Triple Threat)
Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan
Mixed Tag Team Match
Ethan Page & Chelsea Green (w/ Secret Hervice – Piper Niven & Alba Fyre)
vs. Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele
(Card subject to change)
Don’t Miss It
When: Sunday, August 24, 2025 — 8 PM ET
Where: Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell, Massachusetts
Watch: Live on WWE Network (international) & Peacock (US)
PWMania.com will have full results, coverage, and fallout analysis from NXT Heatwave 2025.