WWE NXT Heatwave Card, Start Time, How To Watch

WWE Heatwave 2025 is set to take place this Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. Featuring some of the hottest rivalries and championship bouts from WWE’s NXT brand, Heatwave promises to deliver a night of high-energy action.

Date, Time & Venue

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Venue: Lowell Memorial Auditorium — Lowell, Massachusetts, USA

Event Type: NXT Exclusive Special Event

NXT Heatwave 2025 Start Times

Region / Time Zone Date Local Time US Pacific (PT) Sun, Aug 24, 2025 5:00 PM US Central (CT) Sun, Aug 24, 2025 7:00 PM US Eastern (ET) Sun, Aug 24, 2025 8:00 PM UK (BST) Mon, Aug 25, 2025 1:00 AM Europe (CET) Mon, Aug 25, 2025 2:00 AM Arabia (AST) Mon, Aug 25, 2025 4:00 AM India (IST) Mon, Aug 25, 2025 6:30 AM China (CST) Mon, Aug 25, 2025 9:00 AM Japan (JST) Mon, Aug 25, 2025 10:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Mon, Aug 25, 2025 12:00 PM

How to Watch

Fans can watch NXT Heatwave 2025 streaming live on the WWE Network (international) and on Peacock in the United States. The event is scheduled for a 2-hour runtime.

Full Match Card

NXT Championship

Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

NXT Tag Team Championship

Hank & Tank (c) vs. DarkState (two members TBD)

TNA Knockouts World Championship – Triple Threat Match

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance

Singles Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

#1 Contender’s Match – NXT Women’s Championship (Triple Threat)

Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

Mixed Tag Team Match

Ethan Page & Chelsea Green (w/ Secret Hervice – Piper Niven & Alba Fyre)

vs. Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele

(Card subject to change)

PWMania.com will have full results, coverage, and fallout analysis from NXT Heatwave 2025.