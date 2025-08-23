Killer Kross And Scarlett Make Surprise Appearance At GCW Homecoming

Game Changer Wrestling kicked off Homecoming, Night 1 on Saturday, August 23, at The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ, with chaos, surprises, and a major return.

The opening bout saw Shotzi Blackheart challenge Matt Cardona for the Garage Beer Championship, and given the combustible personalities involved, fans expected outside interference, but few could have predicted what unfolded.

Early in the match, Tommy Invincible made his way out, tricking the crowd into thinking Nick Gage was in the building. But moments later, the real Gage’s music hit, and the GCW legend stormed to the ring for his first appearance in over a year. Gage leveled Cardona with a Broski Boot and quickly disposed of Invincible, evening the odds for Blackheart.

Cardona wasn’t finished pulling tricks from his sleeve. He called for reinforcements, and several masked men charged the ring.

Shotzi fought off most of them, but two pulled off their masks to reveal themselves as former WWE stars Killer Kross and Scarlett. To the shock of the crowd, the duo aligned with Shotzi and turned the tide.

With the odds back in her favor, Blackheart capitalized and pinned Cardona to win the Garage Beer Championship, marking a wild opening chapter for GCW’s Homecoming weekend.

