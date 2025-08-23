AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Card, Start Time, How To Watch

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door returns for its fourth annual supershow, this time swinging open its gates in Europe, marking a major milestone for AEW and NJPW.
Date, Time & Venue
-
Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025
-
Venue: The O2 Arena — London, England
-
Significance: First-ever Forbidden Door held outside North America and the first in August, aligning with the UK’s Bank Holiday weekend
AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 Start Time
|Region / Time Zone
|Local Time
|Event Component
|UK (BST)
|6:00 PM
|PPV Start
|UK (BST)
|4:30 PM
|Zero Hour Pre-Show Begins
|US Eastern (ET)
|1:00 PM
|PPV Start
|US Eastern (ET)
|11:30 AM
|Zero Hour Pre-Show Begins
How to Watch
-
United States, Canada, select international markets: Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, Fubo
-
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV, YouTube Premium (one-time PPV)
-
Also available at: Dave & Buster’s and Tom’s Watch Bars across the U.S.
Full Match Card
AEW World Championship
“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. MJF
Stipulations: Title can change hands via disqualification or countout; MJF cannot use his “anywhere, anytime” contract
AEW Unified Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Women’s World Championship
Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena
AEW World Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat
The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR vs. Brodido
Lights Out Steel Cage Match – 10-Man
Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay
vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli), The Young Bucks, Gabe Kidd
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness (w/ Daniel Garcia in corner)
Tag Team
Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Killswitch & Kip Sabian
AEW World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Elimination Match
The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR vs. Brodido
TBS Championship – Four-Way (AEW, CMLL & Stardom Representation)
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. Stardom rep (TBD)
(Matches subject to change as more are announced.)
Don’t Miss It
-
When: Sunday, August 24, 2025 — Zero Hour at 4:30 PM BST / 11:30 AM ET; PPV from 6:00 PM BST / 1:00 PM ET
-
Where: The O2 Arena, London
-
Watch: On PPV platforms including Prime Video and PPV.com
PWMania.com will be tracking live results, match highlights, and fallout all evening.