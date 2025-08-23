AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Card, Start Time, How To Watch

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door returns for its fourth annual supershow, this time swinging open its gates in Europe, marking a major milestone for AEW and NJPW.

Date, Time & Venue

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Venue: The O2 Arena — London, England

Significance: First-ever Forbidden Door held outside North America and the first in August, aligning with the UK’s Bank Holiday weekend

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 Start Time

Region / Time Zone Local Time Event Component UK (BST) 6:00 PM PPV Start UK (BST) 4:30 PM Zero Hour Pre-Show Begins US Eastern (ET) 1:00 PM PPV Start US Eastern (ET) 11:30 AM Zero Hour Pre-Show Begins

How to Watch

United States, Canada, select international markets: Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, Fubo

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV, YouTube Premium (one-time PPV)

Also available at: Dave & Buster’s and Tom’s Watch Bars across the U.S.

Full Match Card

AEW World Championship

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. MJF

Stipulations: Title can change hands via disqualification or countout; MJF cannot use his “anywhere, anytime” contract

AEW Unified Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

AEW World Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR vs. Brodido

Lights Out Steel Cage Match – 10-Man

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay

vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli), The Young Bucks, Gabe Kidd

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness (w/ Daniel Garcia in corner)

Tag Team

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Killswitch & Kip Sabian

TBS Championship – Four-Way (AEW, CMLL & Stardom Representation)

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone (CMLL) vs. Stardom rep (TBD)

(Matches subject to change as more are announced.)

