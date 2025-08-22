The road to WWE Clash In Paris continues tonight in “The Fair City.”

WWE SmackDown runs the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland with a taped episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network.

Advertised for the August 22 episode of WWE SmackDown in Dublin are Aleister Black vs. R-Truth, The Street Profits vs. The MFT’s, Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don’t Miz, as well as an appearance by John Cena.

Featured below are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 22, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – AUGUST 22, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things started as always. We then shoot inside the 3Arena where we see some Superstar arrivals. Inside the building, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. It’s apparent right away that this is an insanely loud, enthusiastic crowd.

Becky Lynch Kicks Things Off

After a quick introduction and acknowledgement of the insane crowd by Tessitore and Barrett, the new theme for Becky Lynch hits and out comes Ireland’s own WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. The crowd gives a sustained roar for the women’s legend.

We hear loud “Ole! Ole!” chants as she settles in the ring and her music dies down. “Look at us lads, we’re on the tele!” Lynch says to start things off. Fans break out in a “We deserve it!” chant after she points out this being a special live TV show from Dublin.

Lynch recalls being in this building for a live event before joining WWE, and swears Randy Orton locked eyes with her. She says she always knew there’d be TV here one day. She says now that we’re here, “you don’t deserve it.” She says none of them do. They don’t deserve to be on TV.

As she continues to heel on the crowd, they break out in a loud “We want Lyra!” chant. She says they won’t get her, because she already beat her. She says no one in the crowd has a ‘face for TV.’ She talks about being offended about the amount of media coverage she gets in Ireland, despite being their hero.

She boasts about having a hot American husband, leading to loud “CM Punk!” chants. She says, “No one wants that old ass!” She brings up women’s boxer Katie Taylor. The crowd roars. “Yeah she’s a good boxer, but can she cut a promo?!” She brings up Bono and some other Irish celebs. Fans chant “Katie Taylor!”

Tiffany Stratton’s theme hits and the crowd roars. The WWE Women’s Champion makes her way out to the ring. Fans chant “Tiffy-Time!” and Lynch says they disgust her. Tiffany tells Lynch that she’s on the wrong show. She says it’s Tiffy-Time. “So Rebecca, you can leave.”

She says if she doesn’t want to leave, on behalf of everyone in Dublin, she’ll make her leave. The theme for Nia Jax hits and the crowd boos as she makes her way to the ring. Jax attacks Stratton and Lynch joins in. Jade Cargill’s theme hits and she chases them off. Nick Aldis makes a tag bout with them for later.

The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Backstage, Carmelo Hayes is shown walking when he is stopped by FrAxiom. They try and bury the hatchet but then tell him to watch out for “the schemer” The Miz. Miz walks up and takes exception to the comments. He goes to defend himself, but Hayes stops him and sings Miz’s praises for him.

Miz is caught off guard by it, but then plays along and says, “Yeah! …cause we’re The Miz and we’re awes…him!” Inside the arena, Miz’s theme hits and out he comes. He turns and points and his music stops and Hayes’ plays. The two make their way to the ring for scheduled tag-team action in our opening match of the show.

As they settle inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, the bell sounds and we see Hayes and Sabin kick things off for their respective teams. Fans chant for Miz, but Hayes continues to control the action.

Sabin takes over and works over the arm of Hayes, but Hayes escapes. Miz ends up force-tagging himself in. Hayes didn’t like that. The crowd, however, did. Miz goes to work on Sabin, but Alex Shelley blind-tags in and the Motor City Machine Guns hit a double-team spot.

The two clear the ring of Hayes and Miz. They hit a double baseball slide to take both guys out and then hit their slingshot through the ropes diving splash onto both guys. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action. Alex and Sabin hit the Dream Sequence on Hayes. Sabin tags in and he kicks Mi. Miz sends Sabin into the turnbuckles to crotch Alex. Miz goes for Skull Crushing Finale but Sabin escapes.

Hayes tags in and he hits La Mistica for a near fall. Hayes goes up top and Miz tags in. Miz and Hayes have some words and Sabin sends Hayes into Miz. Hayes escapes a belly-to-back suplex and Hayes hits a Codebreaker. Alex sends Hayes to the floor and Miz gets the three count.

Winners: The Miz & Carmelo Hayes

Backstage With Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn & The MFT’s

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Jimmy Uso. She wishes him a happy birthday and congratulates him on the announcement of Naomi’s pregnancy. Jimmy says everyone has been congratulating them and Sami Zayn shows up. Sami says he was so happy for the news. Sami says Jimmy’s kid has an uncle in Sami.

Solo and his band of merry rascals show up and they ask Cathy to leave. Solo says he knows Jimmy isn’t coming back to the group, but the baby will have plenty of uncles. Solo says he will let Jimmy name his baby after his favorite uncle.

Jimmy gestures and Sami says that means No Yeet. Sami tells Solo he should worry about holding on to his title. Sami says you aren’t dealing with underdog Sami Zayn, you are dealing with Wrestlemania main eventer Sami Zayn. We go to commercial.

Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

When the show returns, we see Piper Niven make her way to the ring accompanied by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Out next is Niven’s opponent, women’s wrestling legend Charlotte Flair. The bell sounds and off we go with one-on-one action in the women’s division.

They lock up and Piper with a wrist lock. Flair with a reversal and side head lock. Piper with a shoulder tackle but Flair gets back to her feet. Piper with a punch. Piper pulls Flair to the mat by the hair. Piper with an Irish whip and Flair with the Flair Flip and a boot.

Flair goes up top and she hits a cross body for a near fall. Piper with a back elbow but Flair with a kick. Green distracts Flair and Piper pulls Flair off the turnbuckles. Piper with a Boss Man slam for a near fall. Piper sends Flair to the floor and Alba sends Flair into the ring post.

Piper removes the jacket and she whips Flair with it. Piper with a slam and she gets a near fall. Piper with a reverse chin lock. Flair with a jaw breaker and Piper with an Irish whip. Flair floats over and Piper with a cross body and she gets a near fall. Flair with a forearm and Piper fires back.

Piper with a head butt and cannonball to Flair for a near fall. Piper misses a Vader Bomb when Flair moves. Flair with chops aplenty to Piper. Flair with a walkover clothesline after avoiding a clothesline. Flair with a thrust kick and a second one. Flair with a running boot. Flair with a thrust kick to Piper.

Flair mocks and taunts Green and goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault and hits it for a near fall. Flair sets for the figure four leg lock but Piper kicks her away. Flair with a spear for a near fall.

Flair goes for the figure four but it is by Green and Alba. Flair with a forearm to Green. Flair applies the figure four but Alba distracts the referee. Green rakes the eyes and Piper with a splash and Piper Driver for the three count.

Winner: Piper Niven

Backstage With Kiana James, Giulia & Michin

Backstage, Kiana James tells Giulia she has a number of deals in the works. Michin shows up and she says she would like an appointment with the champ. Kiana tells Michin all business inquiries for Giulia go through her. Michin says she does not appreciate the missed calls.

Because of that, she says she is going to go to the champ. Kiana says Michin has to go through her first. Michin says she will have no problem beating Kiana to get a title match. Giulia says she is not worried. We go to commercial.

John Cena, Logan Paul Promo Battle

The show returns from the break, and after some promotional efforts by Joe Tessitore, we head back inside 3Arena. The familiar sounds of John Cena’s theme hits and out he comes to an enormous crowd response. Cena makes his way to the ring and settles inside to “Ole! Ole!” chants.

Before Cena can speak, Logan Paul’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Logan says it is always good to be back in England. He says all of you Irish people are the same, drunk washed up failures. He says if he spat in your faces, you would not nothing.

Logan tells John Cena he is going to keep it real with him which is tough because you are a professional pretender. You are an actor who knows how to wrestle. He says he cannot stand the disrespect to him. He says the Twitter warriors are going to call him an outsider, but he has been doing this for four years.

He has been her longer than most of the roster. He wants to know when will people accept him because he is who he is. Logan says that John is a corporate pawn and he will do whatever the bosses tell him to do. Logan says he will do what he wants. If he wants attention he does not have to get naked at the Oscars.

Logan tells John Cena what John told him. Logan says one of them is the impostor. Logan asks if the impostor is the one who fights at every PLE or the guy who has been doing the same five moves for 23 years? Who is the impostor? The person who leaves the ring to be someone else or the person who stays in the ring and he is himself?

Logan says he cannot wait to get in the ring with John Cena in Paris. He says this is his house. John says Logan Paul is an undeniable presence. John says Logan Paul is a tremendous athlete. Logan Paul is a future WWE champion. Logan Paul is a future Wrestlemania main eventer.

These are things that he believes to be true and he is upset. You have been calling him everything but you have stuck on one term. Cena mentions the crowd is calling him a wanker, but Cena says he keeps hearing people say that Logan is an outsider. John says he ain’t leaving so they are stuck with him.

Logan Paul is not an outsider, he is a disappointment. You are a disappointment because we were so excited when you came here. As a family, we opened our arms to you, but when you show up, you use WWE as a branding company so he can buy a new Pokemon card. John knocks over the beverage station.

John says you have the audacity to bully his family and you say you put your life on the line for 23 matches. That is an amazing number. John says he has given his heart and soul to this business for 23 years. That isn’t just PPVs or TV shows. It is non-televised shows for people in Dublin who give a damn.

He fought Sheamus in 2010 with no cameras. You were making Vine videos with your brother. You have all of this potential and that is the difference between them. Every time John walks in the ring, no matter how many moves he has, all he does is ask one question. What can he give to this business?

The reason they give you a hard time is because they see you are slimy. You have one question and it is what can you take from this business. It does not matter how fast you can run or how high you can jump. It does not matter how many viral videos you make. They can see through your BS.

He says Logan is not an outsider, he is a parasite. The truth is a jagged pill. You come into this business and suck everything out of it. You have taken chances from so many other people who deserve it. John says people want to see those legendary matches and the people think he is wasting his time with Logan.

He says they haven’t agreed over the years, but they know he is a man of his word. You were the first in line and you got your match. Clash in Paris is the most important match of your life. You know a lot about hustle, but you know nothing about loyalty and respect. This is not your house, this is their world.

John says as far as a cohabitation agreement, John says Logan has enough legal problem. He tells Logan to bring his A game to Paris because your opponent is the greatest of all time. If you think he is going to waltz into Paris with your drone as a back flipping YouTuber selling salt water you are in for a surprise.

You better bring everything or he will beat the ever loving shite out of you. Logan knocks Cena’s hat off and he pokes Cena a few time. Logan pushes Cena and Logan says he is going to mess Cena up. Cena avoids a punch and hits an Attitude Adjustment.

Backstage With Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill

We shoot backstage, where we see Tiffany Stratton telling Jade Cargill that she didn’t need her help. Jade says she wants Tiffany to be at 100 percent when they meet. She says after taking care of Becky and Nia, she is coming for her title. We head to another break.

The Street Profits vs. The MFT’s

The show returns to Drew McIntyre telling Logan Paul to do “whatever it takes” to handle his situation with John Cena. Back inside the arena, The Street Profits make their way out accompanied by B-Fab. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford settle in the ring.

Solo Sikoa leads The MFT’s out to the ring next. The bell sounds and off we go. After a decent early start, the Profits find themselves on the defensive, being overwhelmed by the size and numbers game advantage from Sikoa and The MFT’s at ringside.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.