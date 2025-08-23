Backstage News On Jim Ross Potentially Making A WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is reportedly considering a return to WWE after his current contract with AEW expires at the end of this month, according to Dr. Chris Featherstone.

There have been discussions backstage in AEW suggesting that Ross wishes to conclude his career with WWE.

Ross, who has been part of AEW for the past several years, will serve as a commentator for this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, which could potentially mark his final appearance with the company.

As one of WWE’s most iconic commentators, especially known for his work during the Attitude Era, Ross has had limited involvement with AEW in recent years due to health issues, including a cancer diagnosis.