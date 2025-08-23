The Undertaker Rumored For Reality Show

The Undertaker may soon be stepping into a very different kind of spotlight: reality television.

According to multiple outlets in India, including The Times of India, the WWE Hall of Famer is expected to appear on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, the long-running reality series hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Now entering its 19th season, Bigg Boss follows celebrities living together in a house while being filmed around the clock, with contestants gradually eliminated through tasks, nominations, and audience votes.

Reports indicate that The Undertaker is slated to join the cast as one of three wildcard participants. The new season began filming Friday in Mumbai, and it is rumored that “The Deadman” could spend seven to ten days inside the house.

He may not be the only wrestling legend linked to the season. Celebrity Wing WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson has also been rumored for a wildcard appearance, though neither name has been officially confirmed by the show.

Fans may recall that The Great Khali competed as a wildcard entrant during Season 4 in 2010, advancing all the way to the finals before finishing as runner-up to actress Shweta Tiwari.